By Tom Hals and Sue Zeidler
| WILMINGTON, Del./LOS ANGELES, April 13
The Los
Angeles Dodgers' sale to a group led by basketball legend Earvin
"Magic" Johnson for $2.1 billion and the Major League Baseball
team's plan to exit Chapter 11 this month were approved by a
U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday.
The approval was needed by midnight to allow the team to
exit bankruptcy by April 30 and provide the cash for outgoing
owner Frank McCourt to meet a deadline for paying his ex-wife
Jamie McCourt about $130 million.
Major League Baseball had waged a last-ditch effort at the
hearing to delay the plan's approval.
Tom Lauria, a lawyer for MLB, said the deal approved by the
league's other 29 owners was not the sale agreement laid out in
documents presented by the team. In particular, the league was
concerned about the control of parking around the stadium.
"These matters are serious," said Lauria, "and they need to
be resolved. And if not ... we may have problems with this deal
closing."
Lauria said after the hearing that the league will have 14
days to decide whether to appeal.
The Dodgers have said Frank McCourt and certain affiliates
of the buyers will form a joint venture to buy the stadium and
surrounding land.
Lauria asked for a confirmation order that would allow the
league more time to review documents. MLB asked the judge for
the right to come back to the court and ask the judge to vacate
the confirmation order if it found that the documents differed
from the deal promised by the team.
"MLB continues to be interested in upsetting this
transaction," said Dodgers attorney Bruce Bennett after the
hearing. "I don't think there is a realistic chance it won't
close."
The judge, Kevin Gross, has overseen numerous bitter
disputes in the case that were eventually settled, and seemed
taken aback by the league's arguments. "I'm surprised we're at
this point at the confirmation stage," he said.
The league and McCourt battled for months after the team
filed for bankruptcy in June. Those disputes were resolved by an
agreement last year by McCourt to put the team up for sale.
The league's deal with McCourt also included an agreement to
have a mediator oversee disputes relating to the sale, an
arrangement that the league said set the Dodgers apart from
MLB's other teams.
The league wanted the mediator's role to end with the
bankruptcy, but they lost that argument on Friday.
Bennett said matters of dispute relating to the settlement
and sale will go to a mediator for "many years."
The steep sales price was driven in part by the sought-after
rights to broadcast future games, which will be worth billions
of dollars, particularly if the new owners build a regional
sports network.
News Corp's Fox is interested in extending its
current broadcasting deal that expires in 2013 and has an
exclusive negotiating window that expires Nov. 30. It is likely
to face competition from Time Warner Cable and CBS
.
Time Warner has been keen on pursuing a stake in the team to
increase its chances in broadcasting negotiations, according to
people familiar with the situation.
But the buyers assured Fox on Friday in court that Time
Warner Cable was not directly or indirectly involved in the
purchase of the team, which would be in violation of its
contract.
On March 27, McCourt announced a group of buyers, led by
investment banking firm Guggenheim Partners, agreed to buy the
team in a record $2 billion deal.
The money from the sale will allow for creditors to be paid
in full, it said.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler)