BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON Dec 17 Dods (Group) PLC : * Acquisitions * Acquisitions of Biteback Media Ltd and Holyrood Communications Ltd * Consideration payable for biteback is £795,000 in cash * Holyrood deal to be settled by £416,806, plus further potential payment of
£250,000 * Board of Dods expects both biteback and holyrood to be earnings enhancing in
year ending March 31,2014
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
