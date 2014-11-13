Nov 13 The controversial government program that
funded failed solar company Solyndra, and became a lighting rod
in the 2012 presidential election, is officially in the black.
According to a report by the Department of Energy, interest
payments to the government from projects funded by the Loan
Programs Office were $810 million as of September - higher than
the $780 million in losses from loans it sustained from startups
including Fisker Automotive, Abound Solar and Solyndra, which
went bankrupt after receiving large government loans intended to
help them bring their advanced green technologies to market.
The report's findings are more of a political victory than a
financial one. It took the program three years to break even
after Solyndra's failure, while during that same time the
Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 67 percent.
Still, the federal loans program is a success for taxpayers,
judging by the numbers in the new report, the DOE said. After
Solyndra's 2011 collapse, the program was sharply criticized by
Republican lawmakers as a waste of public money and a fountain
of cronyism. The outcries mounted as others in the program
failed, and the DOE issued no new loans between late 2011 and
this year.
"Taxpayers are not only benefitting from some of the world's
most innovative energy projects... but these projects are making
good on their loan repayments," Peter Davidson, executive
director of the Loan Programs Office, said in an interview on
Wednesday. Davidson took over the loan program in May of 2013.
Under the program, the DOE issues a loan guarantee for about
50 to 70 percent of a project's cost. The borrower then secures
a loan from either the U.S. Treasury or a private lender. Most
of the program's loans have come from the Treasury, Davidson
said.
The losses are not expected to rise significantly, while
"every month money continues to roll in" from interest payments,
Davidson said.
"We feel very confident that going forward our portfolio is
much less risky than it has been," Davidson said.
That is because most of the projects that received
government loans are large power plants that are now feeding
electricity into the grid, Davidson said. They include massive
photovoltaic solar and solar thermal power plants in California
and Arizona, wind farms and geothermal energy facilities.
Since DOE approved loans for the five utility-scale
photovoltaic projects, 17 more have been funded by private
investors who would not have taken on that risk five years ago,
Davidson said.
"The loan guarantee program has been successful in bringing
to market good projects with good credit support that absolutely
would not have been built," said a spokesman for NRG Energy Inc
, an energy company that owns three solar power plants
that received DOE loan guarantees.
The DOE's loan program was created in 2005 under the Bush
Administration, but its program for renewable energy projects
was funded in 2009 as part of the Obama Administration's
economic stimulus, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
The DOE also approved loans for next-generation vehicles
that funded both the defunct Fisker as well as Tesla Motors Inc
, which last year repaid its $465 million government
loan 9 years early.
Of the $30.3 billion in loans and loan guarantees issued by
the Loan Programs Office, $21.71 billion has been disbursed.
At least one company has yet to draw down its DOE loan.
Solar wafer maker 1366 Technologies Inc was required under
the terms of its loan to fund a small factory itself before it
could tap its government money to finance a larger facility. It
expects to break ground on that factory early next year.
In the meantime, the promise of the DOE loan guarantee gave
private investors the confidence to put up nearly $90 million
for the smaller facility.
"Those funds would not have been there if the DOE had not
been there as a partner," Chief Executive Frank van Mierlo said
in an interview.
Losses make up 2.28 percent of the loan program's total
commitments, or 3.6 percent of the amount disbursed.
The government has not recovered any funds from Solyndra.
It's $528 million loan makes up most of the program's losses.
The government recovered $53 million from Fisker, which
received $192 million of its $529 million loan commitment.
Fisker's assets were acquired by Chinese auto parts producer
Wanxiang in February for $149.2 million.
This year, DOE began lending money again. They have
programs in the works that will support both renewable energy
and fossil fuel projects. In February it approved $6.5 billion
in loan guarantees to build two nuclear reactors in Georgia, and
it issued a conditional $150 million commitment to help build a
wind project off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Edited by Ronald Grover and Ken
Wills)