By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, April 4 A shutdown of Doe Run's Herculaneum lead smelter, the United States' sole primary producer, is unlikely to cause significant supply problems because the company has stockpiled metal and some customer orders are being met, market participants said.

The outage is seen lasting up to six weeks and equates to about 14,000 tonnes of lost lead output, but the impact on the physical market may be less than initially expected as Doe Run has reassured some customers their supply is secure, one said.

"We were initially told that our supply will be unaffected from the force majeure ... we are still in a comfortable situation," said the customer, who buys lower volumes than lead-battery makers, the biggest consumers of the metal.

He said he had not heard from the company since being told last week that his deliveries would be unaffected.

Doe Run took the emergency measure to stop lead output at its 120,000-tonnes-per-year Herculaneum, Missouri smelter last week after a fire caused critical damage to the facility's electric substation.

The news initially caused a stir in the U.S. physical market, with some traders predicting upward pressure on premiums, which were quoted in a range of 6.5 to 8 cents per lb last week.

But some industry players have started to question the impact of the outage given the smelter's stockpiled inventory.

"The word that I have is that they had a fairly decent inventory going into this," a source at a battery maker said.

As a result of the fire, Doe Run has brought forward a maintenance shutdown planned for July to this month to coincide with the repairs, Jose Hansen, the company's vice president of sales and marketing, told Reuters.

"We have moved this scheduled maintenance into April, as a result of the situation," he said.

Doe Run also said last week that it expects to be able to recover any lost production during the balance of the year, and is still on target to produce nearly 130,000 short tonnes of lead metal and alloys this year, in line with its 2011 output. (Editing by Dale Hudson)