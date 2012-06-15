NEW YORK, June 15 The Doe Run Company said on Friday that President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Neil will retire effective July 31, and Jerry Pyatt, vice president and chief operating officer, will be promoted to president and CEO position, effective August 1.

Vice President of Environmental, Health and Safety Aaron Miller will take over as vice president and chief operating officer on Aug. 1, the U.S. lead producer said in a press release. (Reporting By Carole Vaporean; Editing by Bernard Orr)