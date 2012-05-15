* Creditors rejected first restructuring plan on April 12
* Peruvian government is Doe Run's main creditor
LIMA May 15 Troubled metals exporter Doe Run
Peru, a unit of U.S.-based Renco Group, on Tuesday submitted a
revised restructuring plan to its board of creditors in a final
effort to avoid liquidation.
After rejecting the company's initial restructuring plan
last month, creditors voted to start an "operational
liquidation" that left room for Doe Run to avoid losing its La
Oroya smelter, once one of Peru's largest.
The smelter, owned by New York billionaire Ira Rennart, has
been shuttered since 2009 because of protracted financial
problems and a stalled environmental cleanup in what has been
ranked as one of the 10 most polluted places in the world.
Operational liquidation could result in La Oroya being run
by another company, outright liquidation of the plant, or the
approval of Doe Run's revised restructuring plan.
The Peruvian government, Doe Run Peru's main creditor, did
not consider the initial restructuring plan viable. It would
have relied in part on $200 million in credit from commodities
trader Glencore.
"The company, in response to the concerns and relevant
observations made by the government, has made significant
changes to restructuring plan submitted on April 12," the firm
said in a communique.
The statement did not detail the new plan's source of
financing, but promised to cover the costs of environmental
cleanup and keeping its 3,500-member work force.
"Approval of Doe Run's revised restructuring plan by the
board of creditors would permit the immediate initiation of
operations at the metallurgical complex," it said.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by John Picinich)