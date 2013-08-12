OSLO Aug 12 Oil industry suppliers Technip and DOF Subsea have won major contracts from Brazilian oil firm Petrobras, Norway's DOF Subsea said on Monday.

The combined value of the contracts for the Norwegian company is 10 billion crowns ($1.71 billion). It did not say how valuable were the contracts awarded to Technip.

($1 = 5.8435 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)