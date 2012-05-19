ISTANBUL May 19 Turkish media company Dogan Group returned to profit this year, posting a net yield of 23.6 million lira ($13 million) in the first quarter, according to an income statement.

The company made a loss of 200 million lira in the same period a year ago, it said late on Friday.

Sales rose 20 percent to 746 million lira, it the group said. ($1 = 1.84 liras)

