ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Dogan Group is no longer considering sales within its media group, the group's founder and honorary chairman Aydin Dogan told broadcaster CNBC-e.
The Dogan Group, whose Dogan Yayin media group has had to cope with multi-billion lira tax fine cases, has sold two dailies and a television channel under a recent restructuring process. (Writing by Daren Butler)
