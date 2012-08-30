ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish media, energy and retail company Dogan Group returned to the black in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 29.7 million lira ($16.3 million), according to results published on Thursday.

The company posted a loss of 446 million lira in the same period last year. Sales rose 5 percent to 819 million lira in this year's period, Dogan said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange.

($1 = 1.8219 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)