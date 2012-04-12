* Shares fell 14 pct to 0.73 lira
* Company earlier reported 2011 loss of 757 million lira
(Recasts with firm denying being part of probe, adds analyst
comment)
By Birsen Altayli and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkish conglomerate Dogan
Holding denied on Thursday it was being investigated
by police after media reports suggested the firm could be probed
in relation to a 1997 coup, sending Dogan's shares down more
than 14 percent.
Turkish police were searching homes and sought to arrest 31
people in connection with an investigation into the events
surrounding Feb. 28, 1997, when Turkey's military leadership
effectively forced the country's first Islamist-led government
from power.
Dogan Holding, which is a parent company of media groups
Dogan Yayin and Dogan Gazetecilik, denied
the reports.
"It has been observed that our group's name has appeared in
online stories about the Feb. 28 investigation. These reports
are unfounded and in no way reflect reality," Dogan said in a
statement to the Istanbul bourse.
Dogan Holding shares fell 14.12 percent to 0.73 lira
following the reports on Thursday.
Analysts said while the media allegations were the main
reason the shares fell, disappointing 2011 results were also a
factor.
"Actually a number of things added up and caused the drop in
Dogan Holding and Dogan Yayincilik shares. The Feb. 28
investigation was talk of the town for the last few weeks, and
people expected that media bosses who backed the modern coup at
that time would be included," said an Istanbul-based equities
analyst.
"On top of that, 2011 results disappointed. These two
reasons gave a chance for profit realisation, as Dogan Holding
and Dogan Yayincilik shares were up 81 and 79 percent
respectively in the last 2.5 months."
COMPANY POSTS 2011 LOSS
Dogan reported a 2011 loss of 757 million lira after the
stock market closed on Wednesday. The loss compared with a
profit of 656.2 million lira the previous year and reflected
expenditure on legal costs and paying a record tax fine.
The company is still smarting from the fine but said on
Thursday it aimed to invest in sectors where it believed it
could achieve strong growth such as energy, retail and media.
It also said it would enter privatisation tenders for
electricity, energy and the state lottery.
"We are trying to invest in sectors where we can reach high
levels of growth. Retail is one of them," said Chairwoman
Begumhan Dogan Faralyali at a press conference in Istanbul.
Chief Executive Yahya Uzdiyen added: "Energy and retail will
stand out in addition to media. We are not considering any new
sectors for now."
"We will consider investment opportunities in countries in
close proximity and with a clear outlook," said Uzdiyen, adding
the company aims to obtain 30 percent of its revenue from abroad
in the next five years.
Chairwoman Faralyali said the company expected to return to
profitability in 2012.
