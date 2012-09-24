UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Monday that if Greece opened a tender for the sale of a further stake in its sports gambling monopoly OPAP Dogan would consider taking part.
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said earlier this month it was set to start the process of selling a 29 stake in OPAP. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources