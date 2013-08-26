BRIEF-I-cable Communications updates on trading halt request
* Trading in shares of I-Cable Communications Limited will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on 9/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Aug 26 Turkish media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding reported a loss of 12.07 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of 66.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.
Its sales rose 11.5 percent to 1.72 billion in the quarter.
Its media division Dogan Yayin Holding announced a loss of 2.44 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 51.2 million lira a year earlier, while sales rose 10 percent to 750.5 million lira.
(Writing by Daren Butler)
* Trading in shares of I-Cable Communications Limited will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on 9/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SFR says will appeal against earlier decision by french competition authority to fine SFR
* Says sees less investments in 2017 compared to 2016 when it invested 53 million euros