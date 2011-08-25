UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ISTANBUL Aug 25 Turkish media group Dogan Yayin Holding posted a net loss of 677 million lira ($379 million) in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 34.8 million a year earlier.
It said second quarter sales rose to 766.7 million lira from 677.0 million the previous year. ($1 = 1.785 Turkish Lira)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Professional ballet dancer Misty Copeland and wrestler turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry in opposing comments made by the chief executive of their sponsor Under Armour supporting U.S. President Donald Trump.
* As Internet of Things grows, trend will increase - analysts