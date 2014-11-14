Nov 14 Dogi International Fabrics Sa :

* Reports Q3 revenue down at 9.9 million euros versus 10.2 million euros last year

* Q3 EBITDA up at 257,000 euros versus 90,000 euros

* Q3 net income up at 12.8 million euros versus net loss 1.1 million euros

* Order book at Sept. end up 18.9 percent versus last semester

* Order book at Sept. end in Spain up 18.07 percent versus last year

* Sees FY revenue in Spain comparable to last year

* Sees Q4 sales in United States to compensate some of the decrease in this sector

* Sees interest in Dogi Espana products in Asian market Source text: bit.ly/1utMAMO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)