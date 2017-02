ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish furniture maker Dogtas is in the final stage of selling a 50 percent stake to an investor from the Gulf, chairman Davut Dogan told Reuters on Thursday.

The final decision for the sale will be made on June 19, Dogan said, adding that 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale will be used for energy projects. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)