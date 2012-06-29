ISTANBUL, June 29 Partnership talks between Turkish group Dogus Holding and German utility E.ON on power projects may fail, four sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Dogus and E.ON have been in talks on building power plants with up to 6,000 megawatts capacity, sources said, adding the partnership process has "weakened" and talks were about to break down.

Dogus was not available to comment, while E.ON would not comment.

Dogus announced talks with E.ON in January, while E.ON said in March it was in talks with potential partners in India and Turkey.

Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said in January E.ON was planning a major investment in Turkey and was seeking Turkish partners. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)