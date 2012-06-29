By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, June 29 Partnership talks between
Turkish group Dogus Holding and German utility E.ON
on power projects may fail, four sources close to the
matter told Reuters.
Dogus and E.ON have been in talks on building power plants
with up to 6,000 megawatts capacity, sources said, adding the
partnership process has "weakened" and talks were about to break
down.
Dogus was not available to comment, while E.ON would not
comment.
Dogus announced talks with E.ON in January, while E.ON said
in March it was in talks with potential partners in India and
Turkey.
Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said in January E.ON
was planning a major investment in Turkey and was seeking
Turkish partners.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)