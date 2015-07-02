DUBAI, July 2 Doha Bank raised 2
billion riyals ($549.3 million) through the issuance of
capital-boosting bonds on Tuesday, Qatar's fifth-largest lender
by assets said in a statement to the bourse on Thursday.
In March, the bank said that it would issue
capital-enhancing bonds with a perpetual tenor and an option for
the bank to redeem them after six years, to boost the bank's
Tier 1 -- or core -- capital.
Doha Bank is one of a clutch of Gulf lenders to consider
raising funds through capital instruments to sustain strong
growth, diversify sources of funding and prepare for the new
Basel III banking rules.
Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf state's largest
sharia-compliant lender by assets, announced earlier this week
it had raised 2 billion riyals through a Tier 1 perpetual sukuk
issue.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
