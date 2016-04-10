DUBAI, April 10 Qatar's Doha Bank said
on Sunday it would seek shareholder approval to raise funds
through up to $5 billion worth of short term instruments.
The lender is asking for approval to issue up to $3 billion
through certificate of deposits (CDs), it said in a bourse
statement.
The bank also said in the statement it would ask for
shareholder approval to issue euro commercial paper worth $2
billion, with a maximum tenor of up to 1 year.
Both the instruments can be issued in Qatari riyals or in
various major currencies. The duration of the CDs was not
mentioned by the lender.
