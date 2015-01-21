DUBAI Jan 21 Doha Bank, Qatar's
fifth-largest lender by assets, will seek shareholder approval
for international bond issues totalling up to $2 billion, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
No single deal would exceed $750 million and the bonds could
be issued in major currencies including U.S. and Australian
dollars, yen, Swiss francs and sterling. They would carry
maturities not exceeding 10 years for senior debt and 30 years
for private placements.
The bank also said it would seek shareholder approval to
issue Tier 1 capital instruments worth 2 billion riyals ($549
million). These would be issued on or before June 30; they would
be perpetual and callable after six years.
Both proposals will be presented for approval to an ordinary
and extraordinary shareholder meeting on March 4.
The lender reported on Tuesday a 6.1 percent increase in
fourth-quarter net profit to 250 million riyals ($68.7 million),
according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts'
expectations.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)