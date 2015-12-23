DUBAI Dec 23 Qatar's Doha Bank said on Wednesday it would raise its capital in 2016 to meet strategic business development requirements. It did not give any details.

The instruments, percentage of increase, value of shares and premium, date of issue and any other related details will be announced after necessary approvals, Doha Bank said in a bourse filing.

The resolution was made during the lender's board of directors meeting on Tuesday.

In July, Doha Bank said it had raised 2 billion riyals ($549 million) through a capital-boosting bond. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)