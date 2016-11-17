DUBAI Nov 17 Qatar's Doha Bank said on Thursday it will recommend to shareholders to raise the capital of the bank by 20 percent during the first half of 2017.

The recommendation, which involves issuing 51.67 million new shares to shareholders, will be considered by shareholders at the bank's extraordinary general assembly in March 2017, the bourse statement said.

The move is subject to approval from regulatory authorities, it added.

Separately, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) said on Thursday that shareholders had approved a 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) rights issue. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)