BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
DUBAI Nov 17 Qatar's Doha Bank said on Thursday it will recommend to shareholders to raise the capital of the bank by 20 percent during the first half of 2017.
The recommendation, which involves issuing 51.67 million new shares to shareholders, will be considered by shareholders at the bank's extraordinary general assembly in March 2017, the bourse statement said.
The move is subject to approval from regulatory authorities, it added.
Separately, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) said on Thursday that shareholders had approved a 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) rights issue. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement