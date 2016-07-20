DUBAI, July 20 Doha Bank, Qatar's
fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.1 percent decline
in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a
statement, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
The bank earned a net profit of 354.2 million riyals ($97.3
million) in the three months to June 30, against 381.3 million
riyals in the same period of the previous year, a financial
statement posted on the bourse website showed.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
bank would make a quarterly net profit of 363.7 million riyals.
Reuters had earlier calculated quarterly net profit of 353.8
million riyals based on the bank's half-year figure of 708.4
million riyals, which was down 12 percent from 801.5 million
riyals in the opening six months of last year.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)