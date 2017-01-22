DUBAI Jan 22 Doha Bank, Qatar's
fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 84.8 percent decline
in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters
calculations.
The bank earned a net profit of 35 million riyals ($9.61
million) in the three months to Dec. 31 against 231.4 million
riyals in the same period of the previous year, Reuters
calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a
quarterly earnings breakdown.
The bank posted annual 2016 net profit of 1.05 billion
riyals, lower than the 1.37 billion riyals it reported in 2015,
according to its statement.
The bank did not provide reasons for the decline.
Lenders across the Gulf are struggling against the fallout
from a prolonged dip in energy prices, which has hurt lending
growth and tightened liquidity.
The bank said on Nov. 17 it would recommend to shareholders
to raise the capital of the bank by 20 percent during the first
half of 2017 by issuing new shares to shareholders. Several
other Gulf banks have taken similar steps to boost capital in
recent months as economic growth slows and they look to prepare
for looming global regulations requiring banks to beef up their
reserves.
The bank's statement added its board was recommending a cash
dividend of 3 riyals per share for 2016, the same for 2015.
Doha Bank picked banks for a conventional bond issue,
banking sources told Reuters on Nov. 16.
($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals)
