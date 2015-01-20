DUBAI Jan 20 Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analyst expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 250 million riyals ($68.7 million) during the period, compared with 235.6 million riyals in the same period a year ago. Doha Bank didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on financial statements

Five analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 307.7 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Net profit for 2014 gained 3.1 percent year on year to 1.35 million riyals, the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)