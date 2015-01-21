BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
DUBAI Jan 21 Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Net profit fell to 219 million riyals ($60.2 million) from 236 million a year earlier, the bank said in a statement provided to Reuters.
That fell short of the 307.7 million riyals forecast on average by five analysts polled by Reuters.
On Tuesday, Doha Bank reported a 3.1 percent rise in full-year 2014 net profit to 1.35 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: