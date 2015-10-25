DUBAI Oct 25 Doha Bank, Qatar's
fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent decline in
third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analyst
expectations.
The bank earned a net profit of 341 million riyals ($93.68
million) in the three months to Sept. 30 against 348.1 million
riyals in the same period last year, according to Reuters
calculations based on previous financial statements as the bank
did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
firm would make a quarterly net profit of 358 million riyals.
Doha Bank made a nine-month net profit of 1.14 billion
riyals, 1 percent higher from the year earlier period, the
statement said.
($1 = 3.6399 Qatar riyals)
