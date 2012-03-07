* Qatari lender eyes up to $500 mln from bond - sources
* Price guidance revised after strong interest
* Investors optimistic on Qatari credits
(Adds revised guidance, background, comment)
DUBAI, March 7 Qatar's Doha Bank
plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated bond on Wednesday,
with price guidance tightening ahead of the launch in an
indication of strong investor demand for the debt sale.
Price guidance was revised to a range of 262.5 basis points
to 275 basis points over midswaps before books closed, according
to arranging banks. Initial guidance was 287.5 basis points over
midswaps earlier in the day.
Two market sources said Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth largest
lender by market cap, was due to issue a maximum of $500 million
from the bond sale. One of the sources added that order books
for the bond were in excess of $2 billion.
Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Chase are
mandated lead arrangers on the transaction. Roadshows concluded
in Switzerland on Tuesday.
"Demand is high - they did a good roadshow and had a good
selling pitch with the right partners ... all in, (it's)
positive," said one regional trader, requesting anonymity.
Doha Bank will be the second Qatari lender to tap global
debt markets this year after Qatar National Bank
issued a $1 billion bond in February.
QNB's bond priced at a spread of 235 basis points over
midswaps, signalling that if Doha Bank priced its issue at the
tight end of the range, it would pay about 30 basis points more
than the quasi-sovereign issuer.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Amran
Abocar, Dinesh Nair)