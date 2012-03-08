DUBAI, March 8 Doha Bank priced
a $500 million bond on Wednesday through arrangers Morgan
Stanley and JP Morgan at the tighter end of
guidance, indicating strong demand for the issue.
The lender, which is Qatar's fifth largest by market value,
priced the five-year bond at a spread of 262.5 basis points over
midswaps. The bond carries a coupon of 3.5 percent.
Earlier on Wednesday, price guidance was revised to a range
of 262.5-275 basis points over midswaps, having tightened
significantly from the initial price whisper of 287.5 basis
points, due to strong investor demand.
Doha Bank is the second Qatari lender to tap global debt
markets this year after Qatar National Bank issued a
$1 billion bond in February.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)