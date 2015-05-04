By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. authorities are on course
to reach multi-billion-dollar agreements with five major banks
over allegations of foreign exchange market rigging as soon as
the second half of May, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
Talks between the banks and the U.S. Department of Justice
are at an advanced stage, and the collective settlement may well
exceed the $4.3 billion in fines paid by a half-dozen banks to
U.S., UK and Swiss regulators last November.
The banks or units of them also are likely to plead guilty
to criminal charges, sources said. Which entities will plead and
the exact charges are still in flux, although one person said
antitrust violations are probable.
The five banks are JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
, British banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
and Swiss bank UBS.
The agreements would resolve probes of how traders
manipulated the largely unregulated $5-trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market. Transcripts of online chat rooms made public in
November show how traders shared confidential information about
client orders and otherwise conspired to benefit their own
transactions.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the Justice Department, declined
to comment.
RBS and Barclays this week set aside a further $1.71 billion
for investigations and litigation involving foreign exchange.
RBS's $510 million brought its total FX provision to $1.1
billion and Barclays' additional $1.2 billion raised its total
to $3.2 billion.
UBS could set aside more for possible fines or settlements
when it reports first-quarter results on Tuesday.
In its first-quarter earnings report this week, RBS said
settlement discussions with the DOJ and "certain other financial
regulatory authorities" are at an "advanced" stage. Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said he expected a resolution with the DOJ
some time in the second quarter.
Barclays pulled out of November's coordinated global
settlement due to issues with the New York Department of
Financial Services, the state banking regulator headed by
Benjamin Lawsky.
Barclays may agree to a partial settlement with the New York
regulator this month, but last week Lawsky said the agency
was not ready to resolve its investigation of the British bank's
automated trading platform.
The four other banks involved in talks with the Justice
Department are not licensed or regulated by the New York agency.
Barclays also is likely to settle separate probes by
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission about the same time as it completes
the Justice Department deal, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters. Both the FCA and CTFC declined to comment. The
four other banks came to terms with those authorities in
November.
A Barclays executive said Wednesday the bank wants to
resolve the probes as "expeditiously" as possible, but a
spokeswoman otherwise declined to comment.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also is expected to extract
penalties as part of the latest settlements with the banks,
sources said. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment.
While the punishments will sting harder than expected and
more than they did in November, they won't signal an end to the
FX rigging scandal. U.S. authorities are still expected to
continue investigations into whether the computer programs banks
use for forex trades are rigged in favor of them over clients.
The U.S. Justice Department and Britain's Serious Fraud
Office also have opened cases against individuals, which could
take years to be resolved.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Steve
Slater and Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Soyoung Kim and
Leslie Adler)