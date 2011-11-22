Nov 22 Merck & Co (MRK.N) will pay roughly $950
million to settle criminal and civil charges that it promoted the
painkiller Vioxx for an unapproved use, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7AL1PC]
The settlement is the latest in a broader U.S. clampdown
over pharmaceutical industry practices that may have put
commercial goals above the interests of payers and patients,
such as illegally marketing drugs.
Below is a list of companies that have reached big-ticket
settlements or set aside money to cover a deal with
authorities:
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) <GSK.N -- $3 billion
Earlier this month, Britain's biggest drugmaker settled
disputes with the U.S. government over the way it marketed and
developed drugs, including an investigation into the company's
controversial diabetes drug Avandia, which has been linked to
heart risks.
The settlement cost was equal to about 2.8 percent of the
company's market value.
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) -- $2.3 billion
The world's biggest drugmaker in 2009 reached a settlement
for pitching its now-withdrawn Bextra pain drug and a dozen
more medicines to patients and doctors for unapproved uses,
after the U.S. government deemed the company a repeat offender
for illegal marketing.
The company also agreed to plead guilty to a U.S. criminal
charge related to its promotion of Bextra.
Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) -- $1.42 billion
The pharmaceutical company settled criminal and civil
charges in 2009 for off-label promotion of its antipsychotic
drug Zyprexa for use in children and elderly patients.
Zyprexa, a $4.5 billion a year schizophrenia treatment and
the company's best-selling product, began facing generic
competition in the United States last month.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) -- $1.4 billion
The drugmaker took the charge in October as it attempts to
settle a U.S. federal investigation into marketing of its
Depakote epilepsy drug.
Federal officials are probing whether Abbott's marketing of
the drug violated civil or criminal laws. The drug had been one
of the company's biggest-selling products until it began facing
generic competition in the third quarter of 2009.
(Compiled by Anna Yukhananov in Washington; editing by Phil
Berlowitz)