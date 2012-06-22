* Labor official updates on controversial advisory rule
* Says disappointed with industry response to data request
* SIFMA says Labor Dept couldn't guarantee confidentiality
(Rewrites with further data dispute details)
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 22 The Labor Department is disappointed
with the financial industry's response to a request for help in
evaluating a planned rule for advisers serving retirement plans,
but a major industry group says the government could not
guarantee confidentiality for the data.
At issue is the development of a controversial rule that
would impose a higher fiduciary standard of care on advisers
serving retirement plans.
Word of the lack of certain industry data, to conduct a
cost-benefit analysis that the industry itself insisted upon,
came in a letter a department official sent to U.S. lawmakers
this week.
The department is "disappointed not to receive many of the
suggested data elements from industry sources," wrote Phyllis
Borzi, assistant secretary of the Department of Labor's Employee
Benefits Securities Administration, in the letter dated June 20.
The Labor Department, however, has "met with industry
representatives and asked them to provide whatever information
they had that would be useful to our efforts," she wrote.
The trade group for the largest U.S.-based retail brokerages
says its concerned about client confidentiality.
A spokesman for the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association said on Friday that the group had worked
diligently to assess what relevant information could be made
available to the department for their cost-benefit analysis. But
the department could not guarantee the confidentiality of the
information, SIMFA said.
"Obviously, respecting our client's private financial
information is our first responsibility," said the SIFMA
spokesman.
Members of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the
Workforce requested the update on the rule during a hearing in
March, according to Borzi's letter that was addressed to
Representative John Kline, a Republican from Minnesota who
chairs the panel, and the ranking Democrat, George Miller from
California.
The department in September withdrew an initial rule it
proposed in 2010 after industry groups and lawmakers expressed
continued concerns about costs to the industry and whether the
new rule would clash with a separate fiduciary proposal being
considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
While department officials said they expected to issue a
revised proposal early this year, it has not yet materialized.
Borzi, in the letter, did not suggest an anticipated date.
The new standard would also would apply to those who provide
advice about individual retirement accounts to investors. Many
financial advisers are concerned the proposal will limit the
types of fees they can collect for servicing IRA accounts and
ultimately prevent them from continuing to provide that advice.
The cost-benefit analysis the department is now conducting
will focus not only on the economic impact the rule will have on
workers and retirees, but also on retirement plan sponsors who
often rely on advice from experts to carry out their legal
responsibilities for managing assets, Borzi wrote.
DATA CONFIDENTIAL
A Labor Department spokesman said the agency tried to
alleviate worries among securities industry groups about client
confidentiality. During meetings with those groups, the
department "specifically advised them that we were willing to
work with them to resolve any concerns they had about clients'
private information," the spokesman said via email.
"We wanted to know whether they were willing and able to
provide the requested information on the assumption that it
would be possible to work out appropriate safeguards on
confidentiality," the spokesman said. While they refused, the
department is still interested in receiving the requested data
and will work with them to address confidentiality, he said.
The Department of Labor's recent letter also addressed
concerns about aligning its anticipated rule with the separate
fiduciary proposal the SEC is considering. That possible rule
proposal would require brokers to recommend securities that are
in their clients' best interests, instead of recommendations
that are "suitable" based on factors such as age and risk
tolerance.
Borzi and another top Department of Labor official met with
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro on June 6 to discuss several
high-level regulatory issues, including coordination of
regulatory and enforcement responsibilities, according to the
letter.
As part of its cost-benefit analysis, the Labor Department
also requested data for a 2010 study that SIFMA commissioned and
sent to the SEC in 2010 showing potential costs for clients if
brokerages were held to a fiduciary standard.
The study, conducted by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, found
that forcing investors with $200,000 or less in assets to pay
their adviser a fee based on those assets, rather than pay
commissions for individual trades or product purchases, would
reduce expected returns for the client by more than $20,000 over
20 years.
The Consumer Federation of America, an advocacy group,
rejected the study's findings in a letter to the SEC that same
year, saying it was based on the "false claim" that brokers
would no longer be able to charge commissions if held to a
fiduciary standard.
