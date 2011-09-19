* US agency will repropose plan for a fiduciary standard
* IRA advice will likely be included in reproposal
* Bipartisan legislators pushed for pullback
(Adds details about upcoming proposal, industry reaction)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Jessica Toonkel
Sept 19 The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday
withdrew a controversial proposal to subject financial
professionals to a higher standard of care when advising
companies on their retirement plans.
The Labor Department, which has jurisdiction over
retirement plans, said it will repropose the rule early next
year. As currently written, it would have imposed a fiduciary
standard that requires brokers and other advisers to put their
clients' interests first as opposed to merely providing
suitable advice.
But a new proposal, expected from the agency in early 2012,
will likely include advice about individual retirement accounts
under the fiduciary definition, a Labor Department spokesman
told Reuters on Monday.
Industry groups argued against including IRAs in the most
recent proposal, because doing so would restrict brokerages
from collecting commissions without extensive disclosure. The
groups argued that would make financial advice less accessible
to Main Street investors.
The initial proposal drew darts from numerous lawmakers,
insurers and securities industry lobbying groups, including the
National Association of Insurance Financial Advisors and the
Financial Services Institute who feared their salespeople would
have to limit the products they could suggest for retirement
plans.
Various groups argued that retirement plan participants
would see investment costs rise under the standard. They also
said the Labor Department proposal would likely conflict with a
separate fiduciary rule that the Securities and Exchange
Commission is planning to govern brokers who give investment
advice to individual clients.
The pension plan proposal also would have forced big
brokerage firms such as Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch
& Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC.N) Wells Fargo Advisors to
decide whether to limit their brokers from working with
corporate retirement plans.
The Labor Department rule would not only limit brokers'
ability to recommend their companies' own products to employers
but prohibit them from collecting commissions from investment
companies when employees purchase their funds or other
retirement plan products without providing extensive
disclosure.
"We have said all along that we will take the time to get
this right," Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Labor
Department's Employee Benefits Security Administration and
chief architect of the proposed rule, said in a statement.
"Investment advisers shouldn't be able to steer retirees,
workers, small businesses and others into investments that
benefit the advisers at the expense of their clients," she
said.
Industry groups applauded the decision. "This proposal went
much further than anything the SEC is thinking of doing under
its uniform fiduciary standard," said Dale Brown, president and
CEO of the Financial Services Institute, which represents
independent broker-dealers.
Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo Corp. (WFC.N),and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a joint venture between Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), also commended the
decision.
The political winds began blowing against the proposal when
the broker-dealers began arguing that it would restrict their
ability to sell Individual Retirement Accounts to investors.
Representative Barney Frank, the top Democrat on the House
Financial Services Committee and co-sponsor of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, last Thursday urged Secretary of Labor
Hilda Solis to re-propose the rule in concert with fiduciary
changes and other business conduct standards being studied by
the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The Department of Labor's decision was surprising
particularly because in Congressional hearings in August, Borzi
was adamant about going forward with the proposal, said Jason
Roberts, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Pension Resources
Institute.
"It speaks volumes to the pressure the Department has
gotten about this," Roberts said.
Declaring victory, however, is premature, said Brian Graff,
executive director and chief executive of the American Society
of Pension Professionals and Actuaries.
"There is nothing in the DoL release to suggest that they
are backing down from the big issue--which is really the
application of the rule to IRAs," he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, Jessica Toonkel and Joseph
Giannone in New York; Editing by Jed Horowitz, Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew)