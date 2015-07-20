(Changes organization in last sentence to DOL, not SIFMA)

NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. securities firms would spend an estimated $5.8 billion to set up and operate systems to comply with a proposed new rule on sale of retirement products that will make it harder for Americans to build retirement nest eggs, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said Monday.

The estimate is included in an onslaught of eight comment letters that the trade group sent to the Department of Labor, and does not include estimated costs for smaller brokerage firms that may not have the resources to offer customers many choices, SIFMA leaders told reporters. The industry wants the Securities and Exchange Commission, and not DOL, to oversee sales of individual retirement accounts and other products. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)