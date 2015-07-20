(Adds details on proposed rule, quotes)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 20 A proposal by the Department
of Labor to rein in conflicts by brokers who offer retirement
advice may cost U.S. securities firms more than $5.8 billion,
making it harder for Americans to build nest eggs, the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said
Monday.
The estimate is included in eight comment letters the trade
group sent to the Department of Labor, and does not include
estimated costs for smaller brokerage firms that may not have
the resources to offer customers many choices, SIFMA leaders
told reporters.
The industry wants the Securities and Exchange Commission,
and not SIFMA, to oversee sales of individual retirement
accounts and other products.
The DOL proposal would require advisers who sell investments
for 401(k)s and IRAs to adopt a fiduciary standard that puts
customers' financial interests ahead of their own.
That would preclude brokers and advisers who want to charge
commissions from even discussing retirement products unless a
customer or prospective client signs a contract in which a
broker and firm agree to work in the customer's best interest.
"The (Labor) Department goes beyond its authority and is in
conflict with existing securities law in trying to establish a
very prescriptive, burdensome approach that goes well beyond
what a best-interest standard would or should be," FINRA
Chairman and Chief Executive Kenneth Bentsen said at a press
conference.
Brokerage firms would likely pass along some of their costs
to customers, he said, one of many consequences of the DOL plan
that defeats its purpose.
Bentsen would not say if the trade group would consider a
lawsuit against the DOL if the proposal is adopted unchanged.
President Barack Obama has endorsed the Labor Department plan,
and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez has said the agency will
consider industry objections and suggestions before finalizing
it.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a regulator
supervised by the SEC, last Friday said in a comment letter that
the Labor Department's proposed rule would make it very hard for
brokerage firms to comply with existing rules that the two
regulators enforce.
"FINRA's comment letter reinforces our view that the Labor
Department will make substantive changes to its fiduciary duty
proposal in order to address industry worries that the initial
draft is unworkable," Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at Guggenheim
Securities wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
Comments on the proposed DOL rule are due on Monday.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan
Crosby)