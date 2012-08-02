BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Audio technology licensor Dolby Labs Inc posted a lower q uarterly profit hurt by a decline in revenue from licensing technologies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of televisions and set-top boxes.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $51.5 million, or 48 cents per share, from $61.7 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $207.9 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim's $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering