MILAN, March 25 An Italian prosecutor asked an appeals court to clear fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana from charges of evading taxes on royalties of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The design duo, whose corset dresses are liked by celebrities such as Kylie Minogue and Kate Moss, were handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence by a lower court in June and a fine of up to 10 million euros for allegedly using Luxembourg subsidiary Gado to avoid declaring taxes on the royalties.

The designers, who denied any wrongdoing, have strongly criticised the ruling and even shut their Milan stores for three days in July in protest at the public outcry that followed the sentence.

"The criminal conviction (handed in June) clashes with common sense from a legal point of view," Milan prosecutor Gaetano Santamaria Amato told judges in his last speech before the appeals' court verdict, which is expected in the next few weeks.

Although the prosecutor's request is non-binding, it increases the likelihood that Dolce and Gabbana will be cquitted.

The pair's designs are inspired by the island of Sicily, homeland to Dolce. They showed their first collection in 1985 in Milan. The brand took hold internationally in the 1990s and global revenues hit just under 1.5 billion euros in 2011.

The case stems from an investigation that began in 2008, when Italian tax authorities stepped up their fight against tax evasion as a global financial crisis began to bite.

Previous tax cases involving celebrities in Italy have led to out-of-court settlements.

In 2000 the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti paid more than $12 million in back taxes, while former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi agreed to pay $51 million to Italy's tax agency in 2008. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Louise Heavens)