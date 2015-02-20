WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 20 Pineapple king David Murdock heads to a Delaware court on Monday to defend his 2013 buyout of Dole Food Co Inc against shareholders who claim they were short-changed and want more cash.

Shareholders allege that Murdock, 91, drove down the value of Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer, through dealings that allowed him to buy the 60 percent of the company he did not own for $13.50 a share, or about $1.6 billion.

Shareholders have taken aim at Murdock and Deutsche Bank , which provided financing and is alleged to have aided Murdock's scheme.

Murdock's lawyers said in court papers he overpaid for Dole stock, and ran a fair and thorough sale process.

The union pension funds that brought the Delaware case focused on the cozy relationship between Murdock and Deutsche Bank, which are alleged to have carried out his plan in a bid for financing fees.

The bank financed Murdock's previous management buyout of Dole in 2003 and acted as an underwriter when he took the company public in 2009.

Murdock, a self-made billionaire, is expected to testify on Monday about his relations with the special committee of Dole's board that was meant to negotiate for shareholders.

"There is evidence that Murdock had previously threatened and taken punitive action against directors who did not accede to his wishes," wrote Travis Laster, the judge hearing the case, in a Feb. 5 order which sent the dispute to the nine-day trial.

Laster of the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Dole was incorporated, has earned a reputation for his tough line with conflicted advisers and bankers in the sales of the ambulance operator Rural/Metro and Del Monte Foods Co. Shareholders in both cases ended up recovering around $90 million, in part by showing bankers rigged the sale process to secure financing fees.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment and Dole did not respond to a request for comment.

The Dole trial will determine the outcome of two different lawsuits.

One is a class action on behalf of all former Dole shareholders, which turns in part on whether the sale process was fair.

Separately, several hedge funds have brought an appraisal action in which they asked Laster to determine a fair price for their Dole stock, regardless of the process.

The cases are In re Dole Food Co Inc Stockholder Litigation and In re Appraisal of Dole Food Co Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, Nos. 8703 and 9079 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)