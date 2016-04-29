(Repeats to additional customers with no change to text)
LOS ANGELES, April 29 Dole Food Company Inc
on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to
packaged salad products from its processing plant in
Springfield, Ohio.
"Dole has recently been contacted by the Department of
Justice in connection with its own investigation, and we will be
similarly cooperating with the DOJ to answer questions and
address any concerns," Dole said in a statement.
Thirty-three people in the United States and Canada fell ill
in the outbreak. Every person was hospitalized and four died.
