Oct 3 Dole Food Co Inc said it has settled lawsuits filed by farm workers claiming injuries from the agricultural chemical DBCP.

The settlement will not have a material effect on Dole's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, the company said in a statement.

Dole said the settlement included five lawsuits filed on behalf of farm workers in the United States and 33 lawsuits filed in Nicaragua.

The 33 Nicaraguan cases represent about $9 billion in claimed damages and, in seven of those cases, two judgments totaling $907.5 million, the company said.

The Los Angeles Court hearing the cases has set Nov. 3 as the date to assess and confirm the fairness of the settlement to all parties, Dole said.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)