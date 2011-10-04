(Adds detail)
* Says 33 Nicaraguan cases represent about $9 bln in claimed
damages
* Says settlement will not materially impact financial
results
* Says full implementation of settlement targeted to occur
by end-2011
Oct 3 Dole Food Co Inc said it has
settled lawsuits filed by farm workers claiming injuries from
the agricultural chemical DBCP.
The settlement will not have a material effect on Dole's
financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, the
company said in a statement.
Dole said the settlement included five lawsuits filed on
behalf of farm workers in the United States and 33 lawsuits
filed in Nicaragua.
The 33 Nicaraguan cases represent about $9 billion in
claimed damages and, in seven of those cases, two judgments
totaling $907.5 million, the company said.
The Los Angeles Court hearing the cases has set Nov. 3 as
the date to assess and confirm the fairness of the settlement to
all parties, Dole said.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)