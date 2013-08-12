UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
Aug 12 Vegetable and fruit producer Dole Food Co Inc said it agreed to be taken private by Chairman and Chief Executive David Murdock after he raised his offer to $13.50 per share.
Murdock, who is Dole's largest shareholder with a stake of about 40 percent, made an offer in June to buy the rest of the company for $12 per share.
The latest offer represents a 32 percent premium to Dole's stock price before Murdock made his initial offer.
Dole shares rose 5 percent to $13.46 in premarket trade.
The new offer values the company at $1.2 billion, excluding debt.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.