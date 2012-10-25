By Eric Jay Dolin
NEW YORK Oct 25 Some of the most acrimonious
moments of Monday's U.S. presidential election debate occurred
during the candidates' discussions of China, with Barack Obama
attacking Mitt Romney for his investments in Chinese companies,
and Romney demanding that we adopt a tougher line on the Chinese
counterfeiting of American products.
Romney was particularly shocked to discover that counterfeit
valves -bearing fake serial numbers - were "being sold into our
market and around the world" as though they'd been made by the
U.S. competitor. "This can't go on," he insisted, as if this
were a fraud being perpetrated for the first time during Obama's
presidency. While Romney's outrage may make for good politics,
history shows that Chinese counterfeiting is almost as old as
America itself.
The first American ship to travel to China was the Empress
of China, which sailed from New York to Canton (modern-day
Guangzhou) in 1784, returning to New York in May 1785 with a
cargo of tea, cotton fabric and porcelain. It earned its backers
$30,000, a 25 percent return on their investment.
As word of the Empress of China's successful trip spread, a
growing number of American merchants headed out to get their
piece of the proverbial China pie. Between 1784, when the
Empress of China blazed the trail, and the end of the War of
1812, almost 300 American ships made 618 voyages to Canton.
The merchants on those ships were greatly impressed by the
highly skilled Chinese craftsmen, who were among the worlds most
talented and productive. And the Americans noticed, as had the
many European traders who preceded them, that the Chinese were
exceptionally good at copying or reproducing objects and images.
Among the most intriguing Chinese reproductions were
paintings. For a small fee, Chinese painters in Canton would
copy any image the foreigners provided. (They also created
unique paintings of Chinese scenes.) Americans took full
advantage of this opportunity, and many famous American
paintings, engravings and prints were thus duplicated and
brought back to the United States. Among the more popular were
representations of Lady Liberty, John Paul Jones, the landing of
the Pilgrims and the Battle of Lexington.
The most popular subject, however, was George Washington,
and the most desirable image of the great man was the one by
Gilbert Stuart, called "The Athenaeum Portrait," of which there
were multiple versions. (It is the model for the engraving of
Washington that appears on the $1 bill.)
When Chinese copies of this portrait began to arrive in
America in the late 1700s, Stuart was infuriated. Those who had
purchased one of the originals from him had signed an agreement
stating that they would not allow it to be copied, yet here was
proof that the agreements were being flouted. One customer in
particular, Captain John E. Swords of Philadelphia, was a major
offender, purportedly placing orders in Canton for 100 copies of
the portrait to be done as reverse paintings on glass. Stuart
sued Swords, and a judge ordered the captain to stop. How many
copies of Stuart's Washington portrait ultimately made their way
to the United States is unknown, but whatever the number they
were joined by many other Chinese reproductions of American
paintings that hung on the walls of some of America's finest
homes.
Americans also encouraged the Chinese to counterfeit the
goods of other countries. By the early 1830s the Carnes brothers
of New York City, Francis and Nathaniel, had grown rich
importing goods from France, such as perfume, porcelain, fans
and silk. That's when they came up with a novel idea: Why not
have Chinese craftsmen replicate French goods for a fraction of
the cost? After all, since the Chinese had shown great facility
copying Western paintings and artistic styles, why couldn't they
do the same for other items? And how about making cheaper
versions of popular European foods and drugs as well? So the
Carneses sent European samples to Canton, and the results were
spectacular.
Americans-especially members of the slowly emerging middle
class, who had discretionary income and a hankering for the
exotic-were ready to buy. Faux French silk scarves and feather
fans, along with delicious sauces, sweetmeats, syrups, rose oil
and other impressive imitations, flooded into French-crazed New
York, where they were sold for authentic prices. This was
excellent news for the Carneses, since the knockoffs were
ridiculously cheap compared to the real things. The Chinese even
managed to find a pulpy wood that when pickled and packaged just
right could pass for the much more expensive rhubarb. Although a
few children reportedly died from eating too much of this
product, it sold quite well. Finally the Carneses greed got the
better of them. They imported so many fakes that the market
became saturated and prices tumbled, forcing the brothers to
shut down their Canton operation.
Although the level of Chinese counterfeiting today is many
orders of magnitude greater than it was centuries ago, it's
worth remembering that this problem is nearly as old as our
trade with China itself. And as the Carneses discovered, the
more the West chooses to rely on cheap Chinese labor, the more
entrenched the counterfeiting problems become. Today's public
officials haven't solved that paradox any more than their
predecessors did 200 years ago.