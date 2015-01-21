NEW YORK Jan 21 Family Dollar Stores Inc
shareholders will vote on Thursday on an agreement to be
bought by fellow discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc,
possibly putting an end to a months-long tussle with Dollar
General Corp.
Traders in the options market appear to be betting on a
Dollar Tree win and have been positioning for Dollar General
shares to come under pressure.
While Dollar General's last offer of $9.1 billion in cash
trumped Dollar Tree's cash-and-stock bid of $8.5 billion, its
unwillingness to divest more than 1,500 stores to win anti-trust
approval might swing the scales in Dollar Tree's favor, analysts
said.
Earlier this month, two influential proxy advisory firms
changed their stance and advised Family Dollar shareholders to
vote for an acquisition by Dollar Tree.
Dollar General puts, which carry the right to sell the
shares at a specified price in the future, and can be used to
make bearish bets on the stock, have been unusually active.
So far in January, the average daily volume in the puts is
at about 10,500 contracts, twice the average for the last 200
days, according to Trade Alert data.
The puts-to-calls open interest ratio, an indicator of
demand for the respective options, is at 0.88, or about the
highest it has been over the last year, indicating the stronger
activity.
There is enormous open interest in weekly puts at $66 and
$69 strikes that expire on Friday, said Ophir Gottlieb, chief
executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.
Dollar General shares closed down 0.2 percent at $67.21 on
Wednesday.
Contract volume on the $66 puts touched more than 11,000 on
Jan. 14 and the $69 puts touched more than 10,000 contracts on
Jan. 6, according to Thomson Reuters data.
These appear to be bets to the downside on Dollar General,
which might reflect an expectation that Dollar Tree will win
with its latest bid, Gottlieb said.
Dollar General's shares are trading about 17 percent higher
than when it first bid on Family Dollar on Aug. 18, but there
might be more stock price gyrations before the week is out.
On Wednesday, the cost of a Dollar General straddle, in
which an investor buys an at-the-money put option and a similar
call option, suggests a move of about 5 percent in the stock in
either direction by Friday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed. Editing by Andre Grenon)