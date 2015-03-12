BRIEF-PVH Corp, Li & Fung Ltd form new strategic supply chain partnership
* PVH Corp. And Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership
CHICAGO, March 12 Discount retailer Dollar General Stores Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Rick Dreiling said the company's board is in the process of identifying his successor.
In January, Dollar General said Dreiling will continue in his role until January 29 2016.
Earlier on Thursday, Dollar General said it will plan to accelerate new store rollouts in a bid to bolster its position among U.S. discount retailers after failing to upend a merger agreement between rivals Family Dollar and Dollar Tree . (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
