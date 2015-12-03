Dec 3 Dollar General Corp, the No.2 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for items such as candy, snacks and tobacco products.

The company's net income rose to $253.3 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30 from $236.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.07 billion from $4.72 billion.

The company also named interim Chief Financial Officer John Garratt permanently to the post. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)