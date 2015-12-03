* 3rd-qtr adjusted profit $0.88/shr vs est $0.87
* Same-store sales up 2.3 pct vs est 2.7 pct
* Raises share buyback program by $1 bln
* Cuts full-year same-store sales growth forecast
(Adds details from conference call, analysts comments; updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 3 Dollar General Corp reported a
smaller-than-expected rise in same-store sales as its core
customer base spent less, but the No.2 U.S. discount retailer by
store count managed to eke out higher profits by keeping a tight
lid on costs.
Shares of the company, which also raised its share buyback
program by $1 billion, were up 2.5 percent to $66.98 on
Thursday.
"Comparing DG's print to the rest of retail - eh, it was
pretty good," Sterne Agee CRT analyst Charles Grom wrote in a
note.
A pullback in customer spending and warmer-than-usual
weather has reduced sales at a number of retailers such as
Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc leading them to cut
forecasts for the full year.
U.S. consumer spending rose just 0.1 percent each in
September and October as consumers chose to save more, according
to the Commerce Department.
"Our core consumer is still struggling as she continues to
face rising costs in major expenditure categories like rent and
healthcare with no real income growth," Dollar General's Chief
Executive Todd Vasos said on a conference call.
The company's same-store sales rose 2.3 percent in the third
quarter. Analysts had expected growth of 2.7 percent.
The company has been trying to cut costs by adopting
"zero-based budgeting" - wherein companies plan expenses for a
period from scratch instead of basing their budgets on previous
data - to cut costs.
It also reduced about 255 corporate positions, and said it
was planning to speed up square footage growth at its stores and
open 900 new stores in 2016.
Larger rival Dollar Tree Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales last week, but missed on
profit.
Dollar General's net sales rose 7.3 percent to $5.07 billion
in the quarter ended Oct. 30, but missed the average analyst
estimate.
The retailer also cut its full-year same-store sales growth
forecast to 2.5-2.8 percent from 3.0-3.5 percent.
Dollar General also said it expected sales to grow about 8
percent in the year ending January, compared with its previous
forecast of 8-9 percent growth.
Its net income rose 7.2 percent to $253.3 million, or 86
cents per share in the quarter. Excluding items, Dollar General
earned 88 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations by 1
cent.
The company also named interim Chief Financial Officer John
Garratt permanently to the post.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Kirti Pandey)