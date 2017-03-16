March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.

Net income rose to $414.2 million or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from $376.2 million or $1.30 per share a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.01 billion from $5.29 billion.