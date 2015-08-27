* 2nd qtr sales $5.10 bln vs est. $5.14 bln

* Reiterates full-year profit, sales forecast

* Sees FY comp sales at low end of 3-3.5 pct growth view

* Q2 same-store sales up less than expected

* Shares fall as much as 4.8 percent (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Subrat Patnaik

Aug 27 Dollar General Corp, the No.2 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported quarterly sales that fell slightly below analysts estimates and said it expects same-store sales growth for the year to be at the low-end of its forecast.

The company's shares fell as much as 4.8 percent to $73 in early trading on Thursday.

Dollar General slipped from the No.1 spot after it lost a takeover battle for smaller rival Family Dollar Stores Inc to Dollar Tree Inc this year. The deal closed on July 6.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree together have 13,600 stores. Dollar General, which mainly sells lower-margin food and household products, had about 12,198 stores.

Dollar General, which has said that it would speed up store openings this year, on Thursday reiterated the full-year profit and sales forecast it had given on June 2.

However, the company said it expects same-store sales growth to be closer to the low-end of its 3.0-3.5 percent forecast range.

The disappointing forecast comes at a time when Dollar stores are desperate to scale up as they try to keep lower-income shoppers from being lured by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.

Dollar General's same-store sales increased 2.8 percent in the second quarter ended July 31. Analysts had expected a rise of 3.60 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total sales also rose less than expected. Sales increased 7.9 percent to $5.10 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $5.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The slight sales miss reflects a somewhat sluggish retail environment in the last couple of months, Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Keith said.

"Wall Street expected a disproportionate pick-up in lower income spending 2015 from lower gas prices," Keith said.

The company's net income rose 12.4 percent to $282.3 million, or 95 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of 94 cents per share.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company's shares were down 3 percent at $74.40 in morning trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen about 9 percent this year. (Editing by Don Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)