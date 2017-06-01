UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Dollar-store chain operator Dollar General Corp reported a 5.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to the early retirement of its debt and higher costs.
The company's net income fell to $279.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $295.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
The company said it took a 1 cent per share charge on early retirement of long-term obligations.
Net sales rose 6.5 percent to $5.61 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources