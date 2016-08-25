BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by lower food prices, growing competition and as its low-income customer base was hurt by several states reducing food stamp coverage.
The company's net income rose to $306.52 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $282.35 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $5.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $5.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.